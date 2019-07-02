Elawan Energy launches its sixth wind farm in Belgium

Elawan Energy has put into commercial operation the wind farm of Hannut, in the region of Wallonia, Belgium. With a power of 22 megawatts of wind (MWs) with Nordex / Acciona wind turbines.

This new wind farm is the sixth that Elawan Energy has built in Belgium. Of these, three have been sold and the parks of Feluy, Beaumont and Hannut are part of Elawan’s operating assets in Europe. In this same region of Wallonia, Elawan Energy is building the expansion of the Beaumont park and a new wind farm of Salazine, adding up to 12 additional MWs that will be put into operation by the end of 2020.

The projects currently under construction (128 MW of wind power in South Africa, Turkey and Brazil and 36 MW of photovoltaic power in Spain), together with the 250 MW of photovoltaic and 150 MW of wind power that will begin in the coming months in Spain, will allow the company to reach the end of the year. 2020 an installed renewable power of 1,282 MW, of which 286 will be photovoltaic, 14 mini-hydroelectric and the rest wind.

Elawan Energy, promoter of renewable energy projects, is focused on developing and operating wind farms in Europe, Brazil, the US, Mexico, Turkey and South Africa. The Company has built more than 1.3 gigawatts (GWs) since its beginnings in 2008 and has a portfolio of 7.8 GWs of renewable energy generation projects, in different degrees of progress, which will allow it to maintain the strategy of promoting and lead to a state of ready to build more than 400 MW annually.