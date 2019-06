The order comprises a 95 MW project and a 173 MW project with V150-4.2 MW turbines from the same customer. The projects, including previously purchased PTC components, have a total capacity of 102 MW and 198 MW respectively.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement.

Deliveries and commissioning for both projects are expected in the third and fourth quarter of 2020.

The projects and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.