Wind energy in Mexico: Nordex manufactures wind turbines in Matamoros, Tamaulipas

Nordex Acciona, a plant of German origin dedicated to the production of blades for wind turbines, was inaugurated in Matamoros, Tamaulipas. The blades that will be manufactured from this border city will be the largest in the world.

The arrival of Nordex to Matamoros represents the generation of 800 direct jobs and an investment of 1,200 million dollars.

It is the second wind turbine production plant that has been installed in this Tamaulipas municipality in the last eight months; its construction was carried out in a record time of six months and will have four production lines that will convert this plant into the first in the world in which wind power blades will be manufactured for the 4-4.5 MW and 3-3.4 MW segments.

Since its founding in 1985, Grupo Nordex has installed more than 25 GW of wind farm capacity in 40 markets.

In Mexico, it currently has a wind farm capacity of 1,250 MW that it has installed for its customers and another 274 MW under construction.

The wind turbines manufactured by the Nordex Acciona Windpower Group are distributed throughout the country, in parks in Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, Jalisco and Oaxaca, where they started 15 years ago as well as in Quintana Roo.

Nordex has presence with plants in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and now in Mexico.

THE LARGEST BLADES IN THE WORLD

José Luis Blanco Diéguez, executive director of Grupo Nordex, highlighted the potential of the State for the development of the industry and recognized the support granted by the Government of Tamaulipas in the consolidation of companies such as Nordex in Mexico.

About the product to be manufactured in Matamoros, Blanco Diéguez said that the blades of this wind turbine will be the largest in the world with 149 meters of rotor and 74 meters in length; Each blade has almost the same extension as the Airbus A380 aircraft.

It has more than 15 tons of weight, and to have an idea of ??what is inside each blade; Blanco mentioned as an example that with the resin that is used to make each of the blades a family pool could be filled; and that translates into high amounts of material to be processed, such as carbon fiber, fiberglass and infusion; technologically advanced processes with advanced materials.

Blanco Diéguez said at the end of his message that Nordex Group is not the only one that has reason to celebrate, since in this new factory in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, more jobs will be generated, so that the current staff of 300 employees will incorporate 500 employees more as the lines start to work.

TAMAULIPAS, REFERENCE IN WIND ENERGY

In the last two years, Tamaulipas has had the highest growth in wind energy, thanks to the installation of new parks. An important fact to note is that the State will increase up to 29 times the generation of wind energy by passing the contribution to the national electricity system, from 54 to 1,556 megawatts.

Nordex Acciona manufactures powerful, high-performance wind turbines for almost every geographical region in the world. He has 30 years of experience in the use of wind energy, and with his arrival in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, will consolidate the northern region of the State as a national benchmark in this industry.

It is estimated that the production of wind turbine blades will reach one thousand shovels per year; this represents a third of the world production of Nordex.

TALKING ABOUT ADVANTAGES IN TAMAULIPAS

Albert Sunyer Folch, country manager Nordex Mexico, mentioned that there were many advantages that this German company saw in Tamaulipas and mainly in Matamoros to install its operations plant.

“The decision making was what delayed us the most, but in this city we saw too many advantages and benefits. We were evaluating various places in Mexico, but Matamoros meets many conditions that we are looking for as a business, “explained Sunyer.

Speaking of the advantages that this company found to settle in this State, it was mainly due to the proximity to its natural market that is Mexico and the United States, being on the border and with the ports to be able to export to other markets, in addition to this, the existence of the maquiladora industry that is already well established, as well as the skilled workforce and the organized structure.

“Another factor that made us choose Matamoros was the support of the Government that opened the doors to the State; This has been an important decision because we were seeing different places in Mexico, “said Albert Sunyer Folch.

For his part, José Luis Pinales Agüero, plant manager of Nordex in Matamoros, mentioned that this is the beginning of a new project that impacts growth opportunities, bring technology and make Matamoros grow and Tamaulipas grow; that is the main objective.