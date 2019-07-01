Vestas receives 225 MW of 2 and 4 MW wind turbines with 25-year service agreement

Vestas has received an order for V150-4.2 MW and V110-2.0 MW wind turbines for a wind energy project in the U.S. Including previously purchased 2 and 4 MW components, the project has a total nameplate capacity of 242 MW.

The mixed platform site configuration demonstrates both the flexibility of Vestas’ 2 and 4 MW technology platforms, and Vestas’ ability to create tailormade site layouts designed to optimise the site’s wind resources.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 25-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2020 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

The projects and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.