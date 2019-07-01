Ørsted acquires 103MW South Dakota wind energy project from Pattern Energy

Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE), a subsidiary of Ørsted and a leading developer of US renewables, announced today it has acquired a 103MW construction-ready wind project in Butte County, South Dakota. LCE purchased the project from Pattern Energy Group, an independent renewable energy company with wind and solar assets in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

The project is expected to come online in the fourth quarter of 2020. Combined with its Plum Creek wind farm in Nebraska, planned for construction in 2020, this latest acquisition further expands LCE’s operations into the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) market, covering central USA.

“The acquisition of this South Dakota wind farm adds to our growing portfolio of onshore wind assets and continues to broaden the geographic footprint of our asset base into the important SPP market,” commented Lincoln Clean Energy CEO Declan Flanagan.