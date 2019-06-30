Vestas receives 454 MW order for V120-2.2 MW wind turbines in US

The order includes supply and commissioning of V120-2.2 MW wind turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the wind power project. Turbine delivery will begin in the third quarter of 2019 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2020.

The project and customer are undisclosed at the customer’s request.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. Vestas design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 102 GW of wind turbines in 80 countries, has installed more wind power than anyone else, more than 87 GW of wind turbines under service.