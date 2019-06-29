Vestas receives 76 MW wind turbines order for the final phase of the Serra do Mel wind farm in Brazil

Brazilian energy company Echoenergia has placed a 76 MW wind power order for the third and final phase of the Serra do Mel wind farm, which first phase included Vestas’ first V150-42 MW wind turbines in Brazil. The wind farm will be located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte and, once completed, will have a total capacity of 273 MW.



Signed under a bilateral power purchase agreement (PPA), the order includes the supply and installation of 18 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines with a 120m hub height, which have been customised for the site’s specific wind conditions. In addition, the contract includes an Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement to maintain the wind park over the next ten years.

Echoenergia’s CEO, Edgard Corrochan, said: “Echoenergia is investing in wind energy supported by a reliable and experienced solutions provider, Vestas, to grow rapidly and adapt to the evolving energy market. As a first-class and highly efficient Independent Energy Provider, Echoenergia was the first to order Vestas V150-4.2 MW turbines in the Brazilian market, establishing a strong and reliable partnership”.

The nacelles will be manufactured at Vestas’ factory in Ceará, whilst blades and towers also will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules.

“The V150-4.2 MW’s track record in Brazil speaks for itself. We are really proud to see how this locally produced turbine has adapted to the Brazilian market by fulfilling customer needs. This order continues the strong partnership established with Echonergia, the first Brazilian company to place its trust in the V150-4.2 MW turbine”, states Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas managing director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

Turbine delivery is expected by the second quarter of 2020, while commissioning in planned by the third quarter of 2020.