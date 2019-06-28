Wind energy in Brazil: Vestas V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for 281 MW wind farm

Vestas has received a 281 MW order for three wind power plants in Brazil through a non-regulated power purchase agreement. The contract includes the supply and installation of 67 V150-4.2 MW turbines that will be locally produced under the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES) FINAME II rules at the Vestas’ factory in Ceará.

“The V150-4.2 MW wind turbine continues to make the difference in the Brazilian market by offering very competitive levelised cost of energy that offers an attractive long-term investment for our customers”, highlights Rogerio S. Zampronha, Vestas Managing Director for Brazil and Southern LATAM.

Wind turbine delivery is expected to start in 2021 and commissioning is planned by the end of the same year.