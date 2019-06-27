Enel Green Power will fuel Oreo-maker Mondel?z International with green energy in the United States

Enel, through its US-based renewable company Enel Green Power North America (“EGPNA”), signed a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with food and beverage company Mondel?z International (“Mondel?z”) under which the latter will purchase the energy delivered to the electricity grid from a 65 MW portion of EGPNA’s Roadrunner solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Texas. Mondel?z International is present in approximately 150 countries around the world with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate.



“The PPA with Mondel?z reaffirms Enel Green Power’s role as the partner of choice for corporate customers and shows that a wide range of industrial players are getting on board with the energy transition, understanding that renewables are not only a sustainable but also a cost-effective source of energy,” said Antonio Cammisecra, Head of Enel Green Power. “By leveraging on our international expertise and technological leadership, we are able to tailor solutions to our customers’ needs, helping them to reach their sustainability and business objectives.”

The energy supplied by EGPNA’s Roadrunner PV project is enough to produce over 50% of all the Oreos consumed in the US annually, equivalent to around 10 billion cookies, and will reduce Mondel?z International’s annual CO 2 emissions by 80,000 metric tons. The agreement is Mondel?z International’s largest renewable energy partnership at global level and their first renewable energy PPA signed in the US. Moreover, it enables the food and beverage company to make substantial progress against the company’s new 2025 Impact Goals which provide a clear roadmap to reduce the company’s environmental footprint.



Roadrunner, which is currently being built in Upton County, Texas, will have a total capacity of 497 MW and, once completed, will be able to generate approximately 1.2 TWh annually, while avoiding the emission of over 800,000 tons of CO 2 per year. The first phase of Roadrunner has a capacity of 252 MW and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019; the second 245 MW phase is expected to be completed the following year. Roadrunner is set to be the largest solar facility in Enel’s US portfolio.

EGPNA, part of the Enel Group’s global renewable energy business line Enel Green Power, is a leading owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces. The company operates around 100 plants with a managed capacity of around 5 GW powered by renewable hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energy. In Texas, it currently operates the 63 MW Snyder wind farm, located in Scurry County and is constructing the 450 MW High Lonesome wind project, a portion of which is also located in Upton County, Texas.

Enel Green Power is the global business line of the Enel Group dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of more than 43 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.