Canada’s largest wind energy event to launch in 2020

The Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA) and the Canadian Solar Industries Association (CanSIA) have announced a joint partnership with Hannover Fairs (Canada) Inc. to create a unique new industry event that is dedicated to exploring the opportunities and challenges for wind energy, solar energy, energy storage, and other complementary technologies. These technologies will play a critical role in transforming Canada to a low carbon economy that makes increasing use of clean, affordable, and reliable renewable electricity.

Globally, nearly two-thirds of all new power generation capacity currently comes from renewable energy sources. In Canada, wind and solar energy have both seen significant growth over the past decade as initial steps have been taken to decarbonize Canada’s electricity grid. Much more is possible.

“Electricity Transformation Canada will bring together stakeholders who produce and use Canada’s diverse renewable energy resources,” said Robert Hornung, President of CanWEA. “The event will focus on the future role that renewable energy and related technologies will play in the production, management, and consumption of energy in Canada.”

The move to replace separate wind energy and solar energy conferences with one combined and expanded event will create efficiencies for exhibitors and attendees alike, with everyone benefitting from opportunities to build beneficial partnerships across the industry. Attendees will gain valuable insights for growing their existing roles and expanding into new markets. The event will provide a forum to discuss, enable, and plan for a future served by a power grid that reduces the emission of greenhouse gases, lowers the total cost of energy generation, adds flexibility and reliability to Canada’s power generation system, and delivers social and economic benefits to citizens.

“Clean and renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, are delivering low-cost, scalable, and flexible solutions for Canadian consumers and businesses that are increasingly demanding clean, affordable, and renewable sources of power,” said Wesley Johnston, President and CEO of CanSIA. “The creation of a single event is in line with the massive transformation taking place within the renewable energy sector that is changing how electricity is generated, managed, distributed, and used.”

It is widely agreed that Canada’s energy transformation is just beginning. Electrification, paired with renewable energy generation, is considered to be a core component of any viable solution to address our climate change challenge. The next steps in Canada’s energy transformation will require the continued growth of renewable electricity generation, modernization of management and distribution systems, and growing demand for clean electricity through the electrification of economic sectors like transportation and heating and cooling.

“Electricity Transformation Canada will be the epicenter for charting the path to an expanded role for clean and renewable electricity, providing a meeting place where all stakeholders can gather, and work together, to create opportunity and lead Canada’s energy transformation,” said Larry Turner, President and CEO, Hannover Fairs (Canada). “Our customers have been asking us to consolidate and strengthen our Canadian energy events and that’s exactly what we are giving them with this new launch.”