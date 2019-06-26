Siemens Gamesa receives first offshore wind energy preferred supplier nomination in Japan

Obayashi Corporation to join upcoming auctions under the 2018 law promoting offshore wind in Japan with project reaching up to 455 MW in Akita prefecture

Preferred supplier agreement for the projectincludes use of the SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbine, together with a long-term Service agreement. Commercial operation date planned from 2024 onwards

Additional MoU signed to promote benefits to the local society throughout the project, with focus on safety during installation and maintenance operations

All deliveries are subject to Obayashi Corporation’s final investment decision

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy recently received its first preferred supplier nomination for an offshore wind project in Japan. The agreement with customer Obayashi Corporationcurrently includes using SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbinesfor the Northern Akita Offshore Wind Farm project, and a long-term service agreement. Commercial operation date is scheduled from 2024 onwards.All deliveries are subject to Obayashi Corporation’s final investment decision.

The Northern Akita pipeline will reach a capacity of up to 455 MW at a site located in the northern region of Tohoku, Japan. According to the 2018 law promoting offshore wind in Japan, Obayashi Corporation is required to participate in a national tender to secure development rights for the project.

“Entering the Japanese offshore wind market is significant for Siemens Gamesa. It is another example of the true globalization currently taking place within the industry, and we are proud to establish a foothold. We are encouraged by the close cooperation we have with Obayashi Corporation, and will eagerly anticipate this preferred supplier agreement becoming a firm order,” says Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

In addition, Obayashi Corporation and Siemens Gamesa also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote benefits to the local society throughout the project.Under the terms of thisMoU, both parties will work together toenforcethe highest available industry standards regarding installation and maintenance of the turbines for the project.They will also support the development of local infrastructure for offshore wind businesses, explore possibilitiesto collaborate with suppliersin the project area, as well as fosterinformation exchange with residents and local stakeholders.

“It is very exciting tobe able and announce our expanding presence in the Asia-Pacific region together with our customer Obayashi Corporation. We firmly believe in the potential of offshore wind inJapan, especially with the strong support the government isshowing for the industry lately, and we are committed to contribute to the establishment ofthe market there,” added Niels Steenberg, Executive General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore for Asia-Pacific.

Yuichi Yamamoto,Managing Executive Officer, and General Manager of Obayashi Corporation’s Technology Business Development Division said: “We are pleased to announce that we have decided to work closely with SGRE, a worldwide leading wind turbine supplier, to seek for the realization of the Northern Akita Offshore Wind Farm Project. This project is a core of our expansion to new business which is one of Obayashi’s four existing pillar business. We believe that the collaboration between the companies will accelerate implementing the long-term project safely and properly along with promoting the benefits to the local community.”