The Spanish wind energy launches an awareness campaign about the benefits of renewable energies

More than 20 companies from the Spanish wind power sector and the Spanish WindEnergy Association (AEE) join forces to launch an awareness campaign on the benefits of renewable energies. Today, June 24, will kick off the campaign ‘Renew your way of thinking’, whose main objective is to offer arguments that support the perception and knowledge about the benefits of renewables in general, and wind turbines in particular.

It is a digital campaign of generalist scope, but with a special focus on the target audience of millennials. Oriented towards viralization and entertainment, it is structured in ingenious provocative videos, gifs, and landings with real and informative arguments about the competitiveness of wind energy, its contribution to the environment and its benefits for local economies, among other messages.

EDP ??Renováveis, Vestas and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy have acted as tractors for this campaign, providing the main contents. For the Spanish wind sector it is essential to raise awareness of the importance of the growth of the contribution of renewables in the country to meet the objectives of the Comprehensive Energy and Climate Plan, as well as the objectives set by Europe for 2030.

In addition to the 20 companies in the renewable sector in Spain, this campaign will be launched simultaneously in 5 countries: Spain, Portugal, France, Brazil and Italy through profiles on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, from where will direct the public to the landing-page of the campaign.

Sometimes the best thing that can happen to you is to give you an air!

Renew your way of thinking: www.renewyourwayofthinking.com