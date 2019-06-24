Siemens Gamesa receives order for Ørsted’s 900 MW offshore wind power project in Taiwan

The company will install SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines at the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a wind energy project; Siemens Gamesa will establish a nacelle assembly facility at Taichung Harbor for start of production in 2021, exceeding localization requirements. Local tower supply set-up through CS Wind and Chin Fong partnership to be used. Offshore construction for the wind farm to begin in 2021.

Following its selection as preferred supplier in October 2018, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has received the firm order from Ørsted for their 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind power project in Taiwan. The project includes the Asia-Pacific variant of the SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbine and a service agreement. As part of this firm order, Siemens Gamesa will establish a nacelle assembly facility at Taichung Harbor. The facility is expected to be ready in 2021, exceeding the local content creation timeline as set by the Taiwanese government.



Wind turbine towers for the project will be supplied locally through the partnership between CS Wind and Chin Fong in Taiwan, meeting the official requirements for local content on wind turbine components. Offshore construction for the project to begin in 2021.



“In becoming a firm order, Greater Changhua 1 & 2a serves to significantly strengthen Siemens Gamesa’s presence in Taiwan. Our commitment to create a nacelle assembly facility – ahead of the local content requirement timeframe as set by the Taiwanese government – demonstrates our belief in the market and its long-term potential,” says Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Offshore Business Unit in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.



The SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbine variant for Asia-Pacific markets addresses local conditions across the region. It ensures that the SG 8.0-167 DD is tailored to meet local codes and standards regarding typhoons, seismic activities, 60 Hertz operation, as well as operation in high and low ambient temperatures. The 167-meter diameter rotor has a swept area of 21,900 m2, and utilizes the SGRE B81 blades, each measuring 81.4 meters. By 2020, more than 1,000 SGRE Direct Drive offshore wind turbines will be installed globally.



“With this firm order in place, we are looking forward to start working on Greater Changhua 1 & 2a, as well as on the nacelle assembly facility, which will provide an option to future projects in Taiwan and other markets in the region. There is still a lot to be done before start of production in 2021, but this will eventually contribute to the local offshore wind industry, with further opportunities for both the supply chain, and for local employment,” says Niels Steenberg, Executive General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore for Asia-Pacific.



Matthias Bausenwein, President of Ørsted Asia Pacific, said: “We have taken the final investment decision for the Greater Changhua 1 & 2a project and are now moving full speed ahead to meet the construction timelines so we can bring clean energy to the people of Taiwan on time. Today’s contract signing with Siemens Gamesa also demonstrates our strong commitment to localization and our strong support for Taiwan to continue being a frontrunner in building an offshore wind industry in Asia.”



As of December 2018, SGRE has over 3,100 offshore wind turbines in operation globally with a combined capacity of more than 12.5 GW. The company’s experiences reach back as far as 1991, when it established the world’s first offshore wind power plant. Through a strong focus on safety and innovation, SGRE constantly strives to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind power.