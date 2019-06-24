GE Renewable Energy and Enerfín team up in Valencia to construct 50 MW Cofrentes wind farm

The scope of the wind power projects highlights GE Renewable Energy’s capabilities in Spain with operations, manufacturing of blades, services and digital monitoring to be done in country.

Enerfín announced today the start of the construction of the 50 MW Cofrentes wind farm, which will be powered by 13 of GE Renewable Energy’s onshore wind turbines. The project is the first between the two companies and marks the return of wind energy to the Valencian Community after an eight-year hiatus.

The project will be powered by 13 of GE’s 3.8-137 onshore wind turbines, with a hub height of 111.5m, ideally suited to take advantage of the wind conditions in the mountainous range of La Muela de Cortes. The turbines will be produced at GE’s Renewable Energy site in Salzbergen, Germany; while the blades will be manufactured by GE’s LM Wind Power in Spain.

GE Renewable Energy will also provide a 25-year Full Service Agreement offering data-driven insights, expert recommendations, and advanced field services, all sourced locally thanks to GE Renewable Energy’s Service site in Noblejas and the new Remote Operations Center (ROC) in Barcelona.

Peter Wells, Onshore Wind CEO for Europe and SSA at GE Renewable Energy, said, “we are very excited to be working with Enerfín in our first project together and to be able to do so on a project that highlights our commitment to the Spanish wind market, while offering the full range of local capabilities, expertise and unique solutions we have in Spain.”

The Noblejas site, where the drivetrains of the Cofrentes turbines will eventually go for service, is one of the few sites in Spain with the scope to service machines of up to 4MW from a variety of manufactures. In addition, GE Renewable Energy’s ROC in Barcelona, is expected to add to its radar Enerfín’s wind turbines once they are commissioned by 2020.

Enerfín is Elecnor´s wind arm. Elecnor is one of Spain’s leading business groups in the infrastructure, renewable energy and telecommunications sectors. With over 60 years of continuous growth and a presence in 55 countries, Elecnor operates in various sectors including electricity, renewable energy, telecommunications, gas, industrial plants, railways, water, control systems, construction, the environment, installations maintenance and aerospace engineering. Elecnor’s strong international focus has led the company to embark on a continuous expansion process that has opened doors to new markets around the world. Elecnor, which is quoted on the continuous market, has a highly qualified team of professionals and a total workforce of 13,889 employees. In 2018, the company reported revenues of EUR 2.2731 billion and consolidated net profit of EUR 74.3 million.