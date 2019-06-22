Navantia and Windar claim as leaders of offshore wind power

Navantia and Windar Renovables, which form a UTE in the offshore wind energy, claim themselves as “world leaders in the floating marine wind turbines sector”. They do so because “the only two offshore wind farm projects, one already in operation, and another by the end of this year,” have been built by them, according to the director of the Windfloat project, Carlos Pascual.

Said demonstrations have been made by the worker of Navantia during a visit that have made the participants of the ‘Galician Offshore International HUB 2019’, which is held in Ferrol on Thursday and Friday and is organized by Navantia, Windar Renovables and the Xunta de Galicia. As for the Windfloat project, they consist in the elaboration of a floating structure that will be located in the vicinity of Viana do Castelo (Portugal), with a turbine of almost 10 MW (Megawatts), Pascual has assured that “currently it is in the phase final, of tests, with the delivery scheduled for the first fortnight of the month of July ». This delivery will be made in the area of ??the outer port of Ferrol, where the customer will assemble the shaft and also the wind turbine, “to transfer it later and completed by sea to its place of location.” The project director stressed that this work has provided “about 250,000 hours of work, peaks of 300 people, being a piece of 3,000 tons, with towers 30 meters high and a width of 70 meters.”

Raúl Rico, responsible for Diversification of Navantia in the Ferrol estuary, has detailed that the Windfloat project is the second to make floating structures of offshore wind in the Ferrol estuary, a semi-submersible unit that has opened “the possibility of making five more units, in this case for the Kincardine project “, which will be located 15 kilometers off the coast of Aberdeen, Scotland, and which according to Rico” is starting “.

The worker of Navantia has moved that the public company is being presented to several of the contests called, “both fixed and floating offshore wind” and expects “in the coming months to have some good news.” This commission, Kincardine, contemplates the construction of five units that will mean “one million hours of work, which will mean a certain activity in this factory”. Four of them will be “totally assembled” in the facilities of the old Astano “and a fifth will be assembled in Puerto Real (Cádiz), although a large part of it”, two of the three columns will also be manufactured in Galicia and then they will be sent south.