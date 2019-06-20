Siemens Gamesa receives first offshore wind energy preferred supplier nomination in Japan

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy recently received its first preferred supplier nomination for an offshore wind farm in Japan. The agreement with customer Obayashi Corporation currently includes using SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines for the Northern Akita Offshore Wind Farm project, and a long-term service agreement. Commercial operation date is scheduled from 2024 onwards. All deliveries are subject to Obayashi Corporation’s final investment decision.

The Northern Akita pipeline will reach a capacity of up to 455 MW at a site located in the northern region of Tohoku, Japan. According to the 2018 law promoting offshore wind in Japan, Obayashi Corporation is required to participate in a national tender to secure development rights for the project.

“Entering the Japanese offshore wind market is significant for Siemens Gamesa. It is another example of the true globalization currently taking place within the industry, and we are proud to establish a foothold. We are encouraged by the close cooperation we have with Obayashi Corporation, and will eagerly anticipate this preferred supplier agreement becoming a firm order,” says Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

In addition, Obayashi Corporation and Siemens Gamesa also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote benefits to the local society throughout the project. Under the terms of this MoU, both parties will work together to enforce the highest available industry standards regarding installation and maintenance of the turbines for the project. They will also support the development of local infrastructure for offshore wind businesses, explore possibilities to collaborate with suppliers in the project area, as well as foster information exchange with residents and local stakeholders.

“It is very exciting to be able and announce our expanding presence in the Asia-Pacific region together with our customer Obayashi Corporation. We firmly believe in the potential of offshore wind in Japan, especially with the strong support the government is showing for the industry lately, and we are committed to contribute to the establishment of the market there,” added Niels Steenberg, Executive General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore for Asia-Pacific.

Yuichi Yamamoto, Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Obayashi Corporation’s Technology Business Development Division, said: “We are pleased to announce that we have decided to work closely with SGRE, a worldwide leading wind turbine supplier, to seek for the realization of the Northern Akita Offshore Wind Farm Project. This project is a core of our expansion to new business which is one of Obayashi’s four existing pillar business. We believe that the collaboration between the companies will accelerate implementing the long-term project safely and properly along with promoting the benefits to the local community.”

As of December 2018, SGRE has over 3,100 offshore wind turbines in operation globally with a combined capacity of more than 12.5 GW. The company’s experiences reach back as far as 1991, when it established the world’s first offshore wind power plant. Through a strong focus on safety and innovation, SGRE constantly strives to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind power.