China funds wind farm construction in Mozambique

The China Energy Investment company will build a wind farm in the Manhiça district of Maputo province with capacity to produce more than 100 megawatts of electricity, according to Mozambican news agency AIM.

With US$120 million in funding from the Chinese government the plant may be completed in 2022.

According to Maputo province government spokeswoman Olga Manjate, the wind farm will be installed in Calanga, near the coast, at an altitude of 50 to 80 metres.

Manjate recalled that Calanga is a coastal wind farm and the choice of location was due to its geographical location, which offers favourable conditions for the construction and implementation of the project.

The project includes the installation of 30 wind turbines of two megawatts each, a 110-kilowatt (KW) substation and a line with the same capacity to access the 275 KW Zimbene substation located in the district of Bilene, in the southern province of Gaza.

The project also includes the construction of a 45-kilometre 110-kilowatt line linked to the Zimbene line, to initially meet demand for 60 kilowatts of electricity.

In an initial phase, the construction of the plant will employ almost 400 workers and in the operational phase it will have only 50 workers, namely technicians and support staff. (Macauhub)