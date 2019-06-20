American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued a statement in response to the House Ways and Means Committee’s introduction of H.R. 3301

The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) issued the following statement in response to the House Ways and Means Committee’s introduction of H.R. 3301, a tax extenders package that would prolong expired tax credits or credits expiring in 2019, including the wind energy Production Tax Credit (PTC), for one year:



“Chairman Neal is proposing a general tax extenders package, with all expired credits or credits expiring this year moving forward another year. As Congress considers clean energy tax policy, we encourage parity between technologies to boost competition and meet consumer demand for clean energy at the lowest possible cost. Accordingly, we would support tax extender policies that move toward that level playing field.” – Bree Raum, Vice President, Federal Affairs, American Wind Energy Association.



