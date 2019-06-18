Casa dos Ventos places 445 MW wind energy order of V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for Vestas in Brazil

Casa dos Ventos, one of the pioneers and largest investors in the development of wind power projects in Brazil, has placed a 445 MW wind farm order for the supply and installation of 106 Vestas V150-4.2 MW wind turbines for the Rio do Vento wind farm in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil. For the wind farm, Vestas has developed a customised solution for the site’s wind profile, including optimised towers and the V150-4.2 MW turbine’s high capacity factor, offering very competitive levelised cost of energy for Brazil’s free energy market.



“The wind resources in Rio do Vento is among the best in the world, which required us to look for the best available technology for the project. We are convinced that Vestas’ solution will allows us to extract the maximum energy out of this region“, says Lucas Araripe, Casa dos Ventos Director of Business Development.



“The scale of this wind farm underlines the V150-4.2 MW turbine’s perfect fit for Brazil’s wind profile and its ability to provide the most competitive levelised cost of wind energy. This is key to optimise our customer’s business case certainty in Brazil’s free energy market”, says Rogério Zampronha, president of Vestas in Brazil and LATAM South.



The wind energy project will be Vestas’ largest in Brazil and the second order Casa dos Ventos places with Vestas in less than six months and the largest wind turbine order by the Brazilian developer to date. The nacelles will be manufactured in Vestas’ facility in Ceará, while the blades and towers will also be produced locally in accordance with the rules of FINAME II of the National Development Bank (BNDES).



The contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of the wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. The project is expected to become operational during the second half of 2021.



With this order, Vestas’ firm order intake for the V150-4.2 MW in Brazil passes 1,500 MW, just eight months after the company announced plans to produce the turbine variant in the Brazilian state of Ceará.