Siemens Gamesa conditionally awarded order for 376 MW Formosa 2 offshore wind energy project in Taiwan

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has conditionally received an order for the supply of offshore wind turbines including a 20-year full Service agreement for the 376 megawatt (MW) Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm Project in Taiwan. The awarding consortium partners are Macquarie Capital and Swancor Renewable Energy Co. A firm order is subject to the consortium’s final investment decision.





The wind power project will be located in Miaoli county, and utilize 47 units of the SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbine. SGRE will also be responsible for the full servicing of the turbines for 20 years, including the provision of spare parts and tools to help ensure the reliability and optimal performance of the power plant.



Offshore construction is planned to begin in 2020. Formosa 2 will be located close to the site of the Formosa 1 power plant, which will consist of a total of 22 SGRE offshore wind turbines when installation of Phase 2 is completed later this year.



“We are delighted to continue our close collaboration with Swancor and Macquarie in Taiwan, which started on Formosa 1, Taiwan’s very first offshore wind power project. Siemens Gamesa is committed to the success of those early developments, which will lay the foundations for a prosperous and sustainable offshore wind industry in the market,” states Niels Steenberg, Executive General Manager of Siemens Gamesa Offshore for Asia-Pacific.



Formosa 2 is set to be one of the first projects completely built out of the Taiwanese government’s zonal development program. This initiative was launched to promote a 5.5 GW offshore wind build-out by 2025.



As of December 2018, SGRE has over 3,100 offshore wind turbines in operation globally with a combined capacity of more than 12.5 GW. The company’s experiences reach back as far as 1991, when it established the world’s first offshore wind power plant. Through a strong focus on safety and innovation, SGRE constantly strives to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind power.