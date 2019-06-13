Offshore wind power seminar held in Hanoi

An offshore wind power seminar took place in Hanoi on June 12, as part of the second Vietnam Wind Power Conference.



Speaking at the event, deputy head of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority Do Hong Quan said the event aims to update the latest technology in offshore wind power and suggest solutions to challenges faced by Vietnam in the field.



Consultant Ivan Chia from Energy & Resources Group said offshore wind power is more competitive than other kinds of energy because of easy transportation of turbines by ships or barges and low carbon dioxide emission.



He suggested using high-quality turbines, building wind power farms over 20km distant from the mainland and with a total capacity of over 500 MW to cut maintenance costs.



Bernard Casey, Vietnam Development Director of Ireland’s Mainstream Renewable Power, said the company signed a deal with Phu Cuong Group to build an 800 MW wind power farm in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang at a total cost of 2 billion USD. The first stage will have a total capacity of 150 – 200 MW.



Asia-Pacific Market Entry Manager Andreas Waern Madsen from Denmark’s MHI Vetas Company said the firm has 20 years of experience in manufacturing offshore wind turbines. Since 2016, it has produced turbines of greater size in Denmark and the UK.



The event was co-hosted by the Global Wind Energy Council, the German Agency for International Cooperation, and the embassies of Denmark and Ireland.-VNA