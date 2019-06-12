Onshore wind energy in Poland

On 11 June WindEurope CEO Giles Dickson spoke at the Polish Wind Energy Association’s annual conference near Warsaw. Dickson was speaking as part of a panel on Polish onshore wind power and its role in the Polish National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP).

The NECPs are the key instrument for driving the European energy transition towards 2030 and for attracting wind energy investments that create local jobs and growth. They enable governments to provide clarity and visibility to renewable energy investors in these key areas, securing a cleaner and more prosperous future for Europe.

But right now, Dickson said, the draft NECPs are not very good. They collectively don’t deliver either the renewables or energy efficiency targets that the EU has set itself for 2030. In particular, the draft NECPs are very short on detail, especially on policy instruments and auction schedules. The European Commission will issue recommendations to Member States next week on how to improve them. Member States will then have only 6 months to get their plans in order.

Speaking about the Polish context, Dickson said that Poland should incorporate the detail that’s in its Renewables Act and draft offshore law so that its NECP reflects the positive things that are already happening in Poland. Poland is making an important contribution to the growth of onshore wind in Europe with its 1 GW auction last year and the 2.5 GW auction this year. Across Europe onshore wind is set to provide 80% of new build wind energy over next 5 years, and will exceed offshore growth up to 2050. And onshore technology is still developing rapidly: turbines ordered today average 3.6 MW. Capacity factors for new onshore average around 35%, with some in Poland reaching as high as 43%.

Dickson noted that the wind industry is determined to develop projects sensitive to local opinion. The wind industry will actively support the energy transition in coal regions. Only detailed and clear-sighted planning will ensure a jobs-rich and just energy transition. The NECPs are the perfect opportunity to get this planning in order.

Read WindEurope’s analysis of the National Energy & Climate Plans