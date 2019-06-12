Nordex obtains wind power order for 93 MW wind farm from Spain

At the end of May 2019 the wind turbine manufacturer received an order from Grupo Enhol, a Spanish project developer. All in all, the Nordex Group will supply and install 27 AW132/3465 wind turbines with a rated capacity totalling 93.55 megawatts for its new customer. The order also includes a Full Service Contract covering 10 years with an option to extend for a further 10.

The “Cabanillas” wind power project with 15 wind turbines and “Ablitas” wind farm with 12 wind turbines are to be built in the municipalities of Cabanillas and Ablitas in the province of Navarra in the north of Spain. Turbine installation is scheduled to begin in March and commissioning is planned to commence in June 2020. With average wind speeds of 7 m/s the wind farms boasts a capacity factor of between 42.5 and 45 percent.

The two wind farms will produce around 320 GWh of clean electricity a year. Grupo Enhol is to sell the electricity to the energy supplier Factorenergia over a period of 20 years on the basis of a Power Purchase Agreement. Such an agreement regulates the purchase and sale of electricity between two parties, without an intermediary, the buyer acquiring a certain amount of energy at a fixed price and within a fixed time frame. With a term of 20 years, this is the longest Power Purchase Agreement in Spain to date.

Grupo Enhol is a group of companies from Navarre, Spain, and has been fully family-owned for four generations. The company is highly diversified with a footprint in several business sectors, energy being the most important. Grupo Enhol was founded in the 1930s and is a pioneer in the area of renewable energy, where it began its activities more than 20 years ago. It develops large power generation projects as well as projects for the Group’s own power consumption, all of which are based on renewable sources. The company has a philosophy of proactive social responsibility, where priority is given to the economic development of the regions in which it operates, collaboration with the local authorities and sustainable processes.