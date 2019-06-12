Goldwind Presents Project Results and Corporate Social Responsibility Activities in Fortaleza

Goldwind Brazil, with the presence of Mr. Wu Gang, Goldwind Chairman and Mr. Andreas Dupuis, Goldwind International Deputy General Manager, presented the results of the first phase of the Energimp project and the Social Responsibility Program of South America. The ceremony was held in Fortaleza, state of Ceará, on May 24.

The main objective of the event was to present the completion of the first stage of the Energimp projects. Emphasis was placed on the positive results obtained from the intervention of Goldwind in projects of Acarau, Aracaie and Agua Doce, located in the states of Ceará and Santa Catarina. These projects not only represent a success themselves due to technical achievements, but they are also a footprint for the company, since they are the first wind generators of Goldwind operating in Brazilian territory.

During the ceremony, Liang Xuan, Goldwind South America General Manager gave a speech; José Eduardo Teixeira, Goldwind Brazil General Manager, spoke about the challenges involved in the project; Zhang Long and Emmanuel Dartanhan, Goldwind Service Managers, presented the technical improvements and performance index; and finally Marcio Lopes Almeida, Energimp General Director, gave thanks to Goldwind team for the work done.

The second part of the event was focused on the presentation of the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of Goldwind South America. In particular, the activities carried out in Brazil were presented, in the framework of the agreement with the Brazilian Red Cross and the project “Units of Health in Goldwind Containers”. Acsa Lopez, Project Manager and Fundraising of the Brazilian Red Cross, PhD Rita Ribeiro, coordinator of the post-graduate program in Design in the Universidade do Estado de Minas Gerais, and Verónica Barzola, Goldwind South America Public Relation Manager shared their words.

State authorities, customers, suppliers, and third sector organizations were present at the ceremony, which marks the first commercial activity of Goldwind in Brazil and the first step of the company in a commitment to the integral development of the region.