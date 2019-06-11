Enel in Russia awarded 71 MW of new wind energy capacity

Enel, through its subsidiary PJSC Enel Russia (“Enel Russia”) was awarded today a new wind power project of over 71 MW in the 2019 Russian government renewable energy tender. The Rodnikovsky wind farm will be located in the Stavropol region, with Enel Green Power (“EGP”), Enel’s global business line dedicated to renewable energy, being in charge of project development and construction.



“This latest award represents another major milestone for us in Russia, after the recent start of construction of the Azov wind farm,” said Antonio Cammisecra, Head of Enel Green Power. “We are further confirming our commitment to harness the country’s renewable potential and diversify its generation mix, while contributing our renowned expertise in the development, construction and operation of renewable projects. Looking ahead, we will continue to work relentlessly on the consolidation and further expansion of our Group’s renewable footprint in Russia, thereby pursuing an increasingly sustainable business model.”



Enel Russia’s overall investment in Rodnikovsky amounts to approximately 90 million euros. Once operational, due in the first half of 2024, the wind farm is expected to generate around 220 GWh per year while avoiding the annual emission of around 180,000 tonnes of CO 2 into the atmosphere. The plant will sell its energy output in the Russian wholesale market and will be supported by capacity payments.



The Russian renewable energy tender for the 2020-2024 period took place from May 28th to June 10th for the awarding of approximately 314 MW of renewable capacity, 78.1 MW of which dedicated to wind power projects, the remaining 229.8 MW to mini-hydro and 5.6 MW to solar. The Russian government started launching these annual tenders in 2013 to achieve targets of 4.5% of energy generation from renewables and 5.4 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2024.

On top of today’s tender win, Enel Russia was awarded the 90 MW Azov wind farm, currently under construction and due to be commissioned in 2020, and the 201 MW Murmansk wind farm, due to be commissioned in 2021, both in the 2017 tender for the construction of 1.9 GW of wind capacity in the country. EGP is in charge of the development and construction of all three projects. Enel Russia’s investment in the Azov wind farm amounts to approximately 132 million euros and its investment in the 201 MW wind farm amounts to around 273 million euros.

Enel Russia is a power generation company, controlled by Enel, which operates four thermal power plants in the Russian Federation with a total installed capacity of around 9.5 GW.

Enel Green Power is the global business line of the Enel Group dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of more than 43 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies into renewable power plants.