Wind industry to hold Argentina Wind Power in Buenos Aires, 4-5 September

The global wind industry will hold Argentina Wind Power, a major conference and exposition in Buenos Aires on 4-5 Septmeber 2019.

The event, which will be the largest of its kind to be held in Argentina, is being organised by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), Camara Eolica Argentina and Grupo La Nacion.

It will bring together manufacturers, power producers and developers, large energy consumers, and government authorities and other institutions to discuss the continued development of the fast growing Argentinian wind energy industry, which has become one of the largest sources of investment in the Argentinian economy and the fastest growing energy source.

“Argentina has some of the best wind resources in the world, and it’s been exciting to see how fast the industry has grown over the last few years,” says Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC. “Argentina Wind Power is going to play a key role in enabling further growth as this industry matures and goes from strength to strength.”

“The Argentinian Wind Energy Chamber is very proud to be organizing an international event like this along with GWEC. It’s important that all the actors in this growing sector are able to meet together to discuss the future of this vital new industry for Argentina,” says René Vaca Guzmán, President of the Argentina Wind Energy Chamber (CEA)

Argentina Wind Power Will take place at the Universidad Catolica Argentina in Puerto Madero, Buenos Aires on 4-5 September.