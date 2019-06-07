Boralex commissions the Catésis wind farm in France

Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: BLX) announces the commercial commissioning of the 10 MW installed capacity Catésis wind farm located in France’s Nord department. The commissioning of this wind farm increases Boralex’s capacity to 951 MW in France and a total of 1,987 MW worldwide.

“We’re delighted with the commissioning of the Catésis wind farm which brings us that much closer to our target of 1 GW in France,” stated Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and General Manager, Boralex Europe. He added, “Our continued expansion in France, especially in Hauts-de-France, an emerging region for our operations in the country, shows long-term potential. This would not be possible without our partners’ trust and the commitment of our teams.”



The 20-year feed-in premium agreement for the wind farm comprising five 2 MW-rated V100 Vestas wind turbines was entered into with Electricité de France (EDF) on June 1, 2019. The wind farm is expected to contribute €1.6 million or (C$2.4 million) to Boralex’s annualized EBITDA(A) with an annual electricity production estimated at over 32,700 MWh, which will avoid the emission of nearly 2,500 metric tons of CO 2 1.

About Boralex

Boralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types—wind, hydroelectric, thermal and solar. Boralex ensures sustainable growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed over the past 25 years. Boralex’s shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BLX and BLX.DB.A, respectively.