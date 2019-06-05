Wind power: MHI Vestas Installs First wind Turbine at Deutsche Bucht wind farm in Germany

Installation is underway at Northland Power’s Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm as MHI Vestas and other installation partners have successfully installed the first of 33 wind turbines.

Deutsche Bucht, located 95 km northwest of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea, will be powered by 33 V164-8.4 MW turbines from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

“We are very pleased to see the first turbine successfully installed at Deutsche Bucht,” said Flemming Ougaard, MHI Vestas Chief Operations Officer. “The project is an important one for MHI Vestas and our partners, not only because of our growing experience in Germany, but also our contribution to the German energy transition.

The project, Northland Power’s third offshore wind farm, includes a two-turbine pilot plan which will test Mono Bucket foundations, making Deutsche Bucht the first offshore wind farm worldwide to test the Mono Bucket foundation structure under commercial operating conditions.

Once completed, the 33 8.4 MW turbines from MHI Vestas will be the most powerful wind turbines operating in Germany and will produce enough wind energy to power 328,000 German homes.