Senvion completes installations of key wind energy projects in growth markets

Senvion has successfully completed the installation of three key wind farm projects in Chile and Australia. In Chile, the Sarco and Aurora wind power projects consist of 93 wind turbines with a total installed capacity of around 299 MW. In Australia, the Pacific Hydro Crowlands Wind Farm features 39 Senvion MM92 turbines. The commissioning of these wind farms is currently underway.

The Sarco and Aurora wind farms are owned by Aela Energia, a joint venture of Actis (60%) and Mainstream Renewable Power (40%). The Sarco project consists of 50 Senvion 3.4M114 turbines and is located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile. The Aurora project, located in the Southern Los Lagos region, features 43 Senvion 3.0M122 turbines. The Crowlands Wind Farm has an installed capacity of 80 MW and will produce enough clean energy to supply the power needs of over 50,000 homes in Victoria.



Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion, says: “We are making solid progress in our execution. The completion of installations of these three key projects in growth markets is a significant example of our efforts. We have shown that we were able to streamline the installations – one of our key challenges and main tasks during the last months. Therefore I wish to especially thank our local teams for their effort and our customers for the successful partnerships.”

Senvion installed 475 MW in first five months of 2019 against 256 MW installed in corresponding period in 2018. This corresponds to growth of around 86% year over year.

