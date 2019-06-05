Hybrid Solar Wind Energy Storage Market is predicted to see lucrative gains till 2024

Hybrid Solar Wind Energy Storage Market in U.S. will driven by increasing electricity demand primarily across residential and commercial establishments along with growing awareness towards adoption of clean energy systems will further propel the industry growth. For instance, in 2017 General Electric ventured with Juhl Energy to construct 4.6 MW of community-based hybrid project involving both solar and wind technologies across rural Minnesota.

UK Hybrid Solar Wind Energy Storage Market size will witness growth owing to positive outlook toward renewable energy economy structure by increasing their dependency on effective, reliable and sustainable power generation sources. Technological innovation in design of renewable systems to enhance capacity utilization factor will further augment the industry growth.

Legislative bodies around the world have been making tremendous efforts to increase the adoption of renewable energy. The Department of Energy of U.S. has proactively deployed the utilization of renewable energy across the country. This has resulted to 18% of power usage in U.S. from renewable sources, in 2017. With a shift toward solar and wind power, the total electricity generation was an improvement over the 15% produced in 2016. The use of renewable energies also potentially ended the droughts in the West and a dip in gas emission through power generation and decline in consumer spending on power. Driven by the anticipated growth in the overall renewable energy space in the U.S., it has been projected that U.S. hybrid solar wind energy storage market will depict quite a commendable growth in spite of the Trump administration’s desire to cut renewable energy funding.

Advancement in technology along with introduction of targets and norms to minimize carbon emissions will drive the Australia hybrid solar wind energy storage market size. In 2017, Vestas introduced utility scale project that has ability to generate 15MW of solar & 43.2 MW of wind energy and 2MW battery storage.

Growing environmental concerns along with the introduction of national renewable integration targets by respective governments will drive the hybrid solar wind energy storage market size. Favorable government policies and subsidies to promote the deployment of clean energy systems will stimulate the product demand. For instance, the renewable integration targets abided by 195 countries in line with the UN Climate Change Conference in 2015 has resulted in steep growth toward the adoption of hybrid technologies.

Owing to an overwhelming surge in the understanding of the correlation between energy utilization and environmental outcomes, hybrid solar wind energy storage market has been witnessing a rather commendable growth over the recent years. In order to enhance the accessibility of electricity generated through renewable energy, prominent market players have been proactive in deploying extensive efforts across myriad geographies. This has emerged as one of the most pivotal factors to have contributed enormously toward expanding the hybrid solar wind energy storage industry share in the recent times.

Eminent participants in hybrid solar wind energy storage market includes Siemens Gamesa, UNITRON, Grupo Dragon, ReGen Powertech, General Electric, Goldwind, Suzlon, Blue Pacific Solar, Vestas, Vattenfall, Tesla and Zenith Solar Systems.

