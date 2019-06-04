Wind energy in Argentina: Macri travels to Córdoba to inaugurate a wind turbine factory

President Mauricio Macri will visit the Argentine Aircraft Factory “Brig. San Martín » (Fadea), from Córdoba, where it will participate in the inauguration of the plant for the assembly of wind turbines.

The ceremony for the presentation of the new plant will take place at 11 am at the Fadea facilities, located on National Route 20, at the west exit of the provincial capital, with the assistance of Defense Minister Oscar Aguad. The heads of Fadea, Antonio Beltramone, and Nordex Group, José Luis Blanco, will also be present.

It was indicated that the country is positioned as a leader in the provision of renewable energies and is supplying wind power to recognized companies, through the association of Fadea with Nordex Group.

As reported, the assembly hall is designed to reach an annual capacity of up to 150 wind turbines, so current production will increase up to 36 percent, as well as the creation of specialized jobs.

Currently, Nordex Group has factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States and India.

On the other hand, it was stressed that the managers intend to develop a strategic and sustainable Fadea, and also generate new businesses related to aeronautics, as well as other industries with similar technological characteristics, high demand and development potential, such as wind power.