Vietnam Wind Power 2019

Vietnam is the next market to watch in South East AsiaVietnam has strong fundamentals in place to support a growth in wind energy, and is set to become one of the most important markets in South East Asia. With a target of 10.7% of electricity production coming from renewables by 2030 and a wind-specific target of 800MW by 2020, a preferential Feed-in-Tariff for both onshore and offshore wind ending in November 2021, GWEC Market Intelligence has foreseen a surge of wind power projects being developed to fulfill Vietnam’s growing energy demand.



