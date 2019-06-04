GE Renewable Energy Signs Three Year Agreement with Enel Green Power to Improve Visibility and Performance on up to 3.2 GW of Hydro Plants

GE Renewable Energy (NYSE: GE) announced today it signed with the Enel Group’s renewable business line Enel Green Power (EGP) a three-year agreement to provide predictive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) capabilities to the group’s hydro plants in Spain with a total capacity of up to 3.2 GW through a combination of digital tools and consultative services. This scope of work builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies.

“The Hydropower industry is shifting dramatically to a much more dynamic and data intensive approach to plant management,” said Pascal Radue, CEO of GE’s Hydro Solutions. “EGP is ahead of the industry in seeing the potential to improve O&M by harnessing data across a hydro plant in order to optimize OPEX, enhance plant efficiency and avoid failures.”

The project will start by evaluating the data coming from existing control and monitoring equipment, then it will collect data from individual plants gathering them in a centralized data lake. From there, data is continuously captured and analyzed with APM (Asset Performance Management) software. Predictive analytics from GE APM are gathered and combined with extensive real-world experience from the operation of hydro plants. GE’s Hydro specialists will be supporting EGP in data analysis to make informed recommendations on areas for performance improvement and enhancement.

This new contract highlights the growing development of GE Renewable Energy in the digital hydropower space. Today, more than 90 hydropower plants generating more than 30 GW are globally under management by GE’s APM solutions.

Digital Hydro Asset Performance Management

GE Renewable Energy APM includes software, services and business-process support that together deliver an enterprise-wide view of the impact of asset performance management activities to help plant operators and owners make decisions and evaluate trade-offs on how to run their plants. This includes equipment data capture, integration, and visualization, along with both predictive and diagnostic analytics. APM also manages the complex workflows and processes between reliability engineering, maintenance analysis, and environment health and safety (EHS).

