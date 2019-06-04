Commercial operations passed to Ørsted as MHI Vestas preps for next German wind energy project

MHI Vestas and Ørsted are celebrating the handover of 56 V164-8.3 MW wind turbines, marking the official inauguration of the most powerful wind turbines in the German offshore wind power market.

“Offshore wind energy is a reliable cornerstone for a successful energy transition,” said Volker Malmen, Managing Director for Ørsted in Germany. “With MHI Vestas’ 8.3 MW turbines for Borkum Riffgrund 2, we set a new milestone for offshore wind power in Germany, by pioneering this technology in German waters.”

The installation, which was completed ahead of schedule in 2018, also included the 100th V164 wind turbine to be installed by MHI Vestas worldwide. “The collaboration with Ørsted and other installation partners on Borkum Riffgrund 2 was outstanding,” said Flemming Ougaard, Chief Operations Officer for MHI Vestas. “The project is a noteworthy contribution to the German clean energy transition.”

The 450 MW project, the first German offshore wind farm to feature 8 MW turbines and suction bucket jacket foundations, is located 57 km off the coast of Lower Saxony. After a successful installation during the latter part of 2018, the project is now an important addition to the German renewable energy transition, providing enough clean energy to power more than 460,000 homes.

The project marks the opening of MHI Vestas’ activity in Germany as the company gears up for installation of 33 V164-8.4 MW turbines at Deutsche Bucht. In addition, the offshore wind OEM has been named preferred turbine supplier for up to 52 V174-9.5 MW turbines for Baltic Eagle, scheduled for installation in 2022-2023.

