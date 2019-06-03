Vestas to deliver EPC wind turbines for wind energy project in South Africa

Leveraging its extensive project management experience and product expertise, Vestas has developed a full engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solution for the 35 MW Wesley wind farm located at the Eastern Cape. The order is placed by EDF Renewables and adds to Vestas’ more than 100 successfully executed EPC projects, totaling more than 4 GW capacity around the world.

The contract comprises supply, installation and commissioning of ten V126-3.45 MW wind turbines, as well as the project’s full scope civil and electrical works. Upon completion of the wind power project, Vestas will commence a 15-year full-scope service agreement (AOM 4000) as well as a VestasOnline® Business SCADA solution.

“We are proud to be chosen as the solution provider for this wind power project at the Eastern Cape. This turnkey project highlights our ability to deliver cost-competitive, customised solutions that ensure a solid business case for our long-term and highly-valued customer EDF Renewables”, states Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the first half of 2020 while commissioning is planned for the second half of 2020.