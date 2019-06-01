Construction on 50MW wind power plant begins in Bac Lieu

Construction on a wind farm with a capacity of 50MW began in Vinh Hau A commune, the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on June 1, as part of activities during the Vietnam Sea and Island Week and an Action Month for the Environment.

Covering a total area of 1,000ha, the Hoa Binh 1 plant is capable of generating 161,000MWh of electricity per year and built at a total cost of nearly 3 trillion VND (130.4 million USD) by the Hoa Binh 1 wind power JSC under the Phuong Anh Investment Trading and Construction Ltd.

It is expected to generate power by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Duong Thanh Trung affirmed that the plant suits the locality’s development orientations, contributing to tapping local potential in a sustainable manner.

He said wind power plants in coastal areas, along with the 3,200 MW liquefied natural gas project, constitute one of the five development pillars in the province in line with the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No.36 on a strategy for the sustainable development of marine-based economy till 2030 with a vision to 2045.

The Vietnam Sea and Island Week and Action Month for the Environment are being held in response to the World Oceans Day and World Environment Day 2019.

VNA