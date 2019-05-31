GWEC welcomes Goldwind as a board level member

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) is pleased to welcome Goldwind as its latest board level member. Goldwind is one of the world’s leading onshore and offshore wind turbine suppliers, operating across 6 continents with a total installed capacity of 51 GW.

Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, said: “We are delighted to welcome one of the leading players in the wind industry to our membership and board. As the number one wind turbine supplier for China with 32% of the market share, Goldwind brings invaluable technical expertise and knowledge of the Asian market at a time when we are committed to spreading the benefits of wind energy to new markets both in onshore and offshore capacities in the region.”

Wu Gang, Chairman of Goldwind said: “It is a great honour for Goldwind to join Global Wind Energy Council’s Board. In the past 21 years of our company, Goldwind has been continually growing with the development of the wind power industry in China, which has become one of the most important wind power markets in the world. Now, Goldwind has more than 51GW of installed capacity globally, with business covering not only China, but also many other countries. In the future, we believe that with the support of GWEC, Goldwind will embrace even more opportunities in global markets. We look forward to collaborating with all the other members and international partners in various aspects, creating a healthy and friendly industry ecosystem, driving global energy transition, and providing reliable, sustainable, clean and economic renewable energy for humankind.”

In GWEC’s latest market intelligence report, Goldwind was ranked as the second largest wind turbine supplier globally with 13.8% of market share. The full report is exclusively available for GWEC members and is available in the Market Intelligence Members Area on the GWEC website. The final report includes more than 30 tables and figures charting the evolution of global wind power markets on the supply side.

Feng Zhao, Strategy Director of GWEC said: “As a pioneer in the Chinese wind market, Goldwind is not only the largest local turbine manufacturer, but also plays a leading role in project development and financing, renewable energy solution integration and water treatment. Goldwind has been pursuing a global strategy for more than a decade, so joining GWEC is a step in right direction. I am confident that participating in GWEC’s various task forces and activitieswill be key to supporting Goldwind, the largest exporter of Chinese wind turbine, to further expand its global footprint. GWEC is looking forward to welcoming more Chinese companies on board in the near future as Chinese companies continue to prioritise ‘going abroad’ as part of their strategies”.