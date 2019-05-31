Enerjisa, Enercon secure 1,000 MW wind power bidding

Turkish Enerjisa and German Enercon Thursday won the bid to build Turkey’s second Renewable Energy Resources Zones (YEKA) wind farms.

The farms will be built in four different locations in western Turkey – Bal?kesir, Çanakkale, Ayd?n and Mu?la. They will have an installed capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) each and a combined installed capacity of 1,000 MW.

The YEKA tenders form part of Turkey’s plan to meet 65% of its energy needs from domestic and renewable sources by 2023.

A total of nine local and international companies participated in the tender bidding, which was held in a reverse auction at the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Ankara yesterday.

The Turkish energy company Enerjisa offered the lowest price of $4.56 and $3.67 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity production in Aydin and Çanakkale, respectively.

German firm Enercon, on the other hand, offered the lowest price of $4 and $3.53 per kWh of electricity production in Mu?la and Bal?kesir, respectively.

The tender winners will be able to sell electricity for 15 years with a purchase agreement that will be effective from the date the YEKA tenure contract is signed.

In the first 1,000 MW wind tender that Turkey’s Renewable Energy Resources Zone Project offered, a Siemens Gamesa – Türkerler – Kalyon consortium won the tender by submitting the best price of $3.48 per kilowatt-hour in August 2017.

The tender stipulated that upon signing the agreement, the winning consortium would construct a wind turbine factory in Turkey in the following 21 months. For this tender, Siemens took on the responsibility of constructing a turbine factory in the Aegean city of ?zmir.

Wind energy projects in the first tender were assigned in Turkey’s Marmara region – 406 MW in K?rklareli and 294 MW in Edirne. In addition, 160 MW and 90 MW will be located separately in Sivas with 50 MW set for construction in Eski?ehir.