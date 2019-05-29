Vattenfall and Microsoft collaborate to enable low-carbon datacenters in Sweden

Microsoft today announced plans for their future datacenters in Gävle and Sandviken, north of Stockholm, to be among the most sustainably designed and operated to date. The company stated it is working with Vattenfall to power the future datacenters with 100 percent renewable energy and to develop innovative solutions to reduce their carbon footprint.

The new alliance was praised by Andreas Regnell, Senior Vice President Strategy, Vattenfall:

“We are very proud to work with Microsoft on this project. Vattenfall is fully committed to help our customers live fossil free within one generation, so this partnership fits very well with our overall strategy. Vattenfall and our Node Pole datacenter team have worked hard together with Microsoft to make this project a reality. As a long-standing customer of Microsoft, we are pleased to take part in their quest to provide cloud services for a sustainable future”, he said.

Mr. Regnell explained further: “We will support Microsoft on the sourcing and supply of renewable energy for the future datacenters and help provide innovative solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of the datacenters. Vattenfall Distribution as the regional network owner will construct and build the distribution infrastructure required to connect the large-scale facilities. Over time, the new infrastructure will help further reduce the carbon footprint of the datacenters, while at the same time reinforce an already strong electricity grid in Gävle and Sandviken to the benefit of the people who live there.”

Noelle Walsh, CVP, Cloud Operations & Infrastructure, Microsoft:

“Microsoft is working to transition to a sustainable, low-carbon future using the power of our technology and working with our partners around the world to discover and implement innovative solutions. Our collaboration with Vattenfall will deliver renewable power and innovative new concepts to make our datacenters in Sweden among the most advanced and sustainable in the world. Over time and with great support from Vattenfall, Microsoft will continue to lower carbon emissions for the operations of these facilities.”

Microsoft and Vattenfall previously announced the largest wind energy deal in the Netherlands in 2017. Microsoft purchased 100 percent of the wind energy generated from a 180-megawatt wind farm that is adjacent to its local datacenter operations in the Netherlands. The wind farm is being constructed and operated by Vattenfall in the Wieringermeer Polder, north of Amsterdam.