Siemens Gamesa appoints Alfonso Faubel as Onshore wind energy CEO

The Board of Directors of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy appointed today Alfonso Faubel as the company’s new Onshore Business CEO, effective July 29.

“We are very pleased that Alfonso Faubel is joining the company and look forward to working with him. His broad industry experience will support the onshore business unit in addressing the challenging environment and continuing to deliver value to our customers,” said Markus Tacke, Siemens Gamesa CEO.

Faubel, who has 30 years’ experience in the automotive and energy industries, joins Siemens Gamesa from Sentient Science, where he was Chief Revenue Officer of Energy and President of Europe. Sentient Science is a digital provider of materials-science-based life prediction and extension technology in the global wind energy market.

Previously, he worked for Alstom-General Electric as Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, based in Switzerland, and as Senior Vice President of the Alstom Wind Business, responsible for all activities related to Alstom’s onshore and offshore wind business.

Faubel began his career in international industrial sales in 1988 at Ferrex in New York City. He transferred to Accenture in 1990 and to Exen in Rome in 1993. In 1996, he joined Delphi, where he held a number of positions, until moving to Alstom in 2009.

He has a degree in Business Administration and Economics from Richmond, The American International University in London. He has worked in France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, US and Mexico and speaks five languages.

“I am honored to join a global company of the caliber of Siemens Gamesa, which has such a clear commitment to delivering clean energy. Onshore wind will be a key element of that vision and I am ready to take on the challenge and contribute to reinforcing our leading position, delivering projects that create lasting value for all our stakeholders,” said Faubel.

Faubel will replace Mark Albenze, who assumed this position on a temporary basis, in addition to his role as CEO of the Service Business Unit. Albenze will now continue in his role as Service CEO.