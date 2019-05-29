Senvion completes installation of first 2.3M130 wind turbine

Senvion has successfully completed the first installation of the new 2.3M130wind turbine in Gujarat, India. With a rotor diameter of 130 metres, it is one of the largest turbines ever installed in India. Its installed capacity of 2.3 MW will provide electricity to over 1,500 Indian households.

The 2.XM platform combines robust, reliable and proven technologies with latest innovations in wind turbine and wind farm control technologies to maximize power generation at low wind sites. The Senvion 2.3M130 is the first wind turbine variant of a fully modular platform that can be customized throughout India and global markets to deliver business case certainty associated with lowest Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) to customers.

The Senvion 2.3M130 complements the range of other new turbines that have been installed recently and are now in operation, namely the 4.2M118, 4.2M140 and 3.7M144. All the turbine variants are built on modular platforms which include the latest control technologies developed by Senvion, enabling maximized power output at lowest cost. In addition, two of these turbines are embedded with soft-soft tubular steel tower technology which allows higher hub heights at much lower weight resulting in significant cost savings and better LCoE. All of Senvion’s turbines are engineered with precision benefiting from in-depth knowledge and expertise built over the last decades and the intensive data analytics from thousands of turbines in the field.

Yves Rannou, CEO of Senvion, says: “This is a milestone in our modular product portfolio and we are proud of the achievement and commitment of our local team. It further strengthens our market position in India and underlines our dedication to uncompromising quality.”

Amit Kansal, CEO and Managing Director of Senvion India, adds: “We are very pleased about the successful installation of the first Senvion 2.3M130. We see great potential for this turbine variant, especially in India and other growth markets, as it opens new installation sites for wind turbines due to its improved LCoE.”

