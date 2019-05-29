GWEC becomes exclusive Global Partner of WindEnergy Hamburg until 2024

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and WindEnergy Hamburg are extending and expanding their cooperation, as GWEC becomes the exclusive Global Partner of the world’s leading wind industry expo until the end of the year 2024.

An agreement between Claus Ulrich Selbach, Business Unit Director at Hamburg Messe und Congress, and Ben Backwell, CEO of GWEC, was signed during Brazil Windpower 2019 in São Paulo. The next WindEnergy Hamburg trade fair will take place from 22 to 25 September 2020 at the Hamburg Messe und Congress fair complex.

“Our partnership for the 2018 WindEnergy Hamburg was a great success, it was therefore clear that we should intensify this international cooperation partnership in the coming years to bring the global industry together at this unrivalled forum, facilitate dialogue and the exchange of ideas and best practices to accelerate the development of wind energy around the world,” said Backwell. “We are very pleased that, in addition to our partnership with WindEurope, we will intensify our cooperation with our global partner GWEC and thus represent the global opportunities and new markets in wind energy even more,” said Selbach. “WindEnergy Hamburg is attended by experts from more than 100 countries. Together with our Global Partner GWEC, we will further expand the networking opportunities at the fair.” At WindEnergy Hamburg more than 1,400 exhibitors from around the world present their innovations.

Within the scope of this cooperation, WindEnergy Hamburg co-sponsors the Global Wind Report. Published annually by GWEC, the report provides comprehensive data and forecasts reflecting the development of wind energy markets around the world. WindEnergy Hamburg has sponsored the most recent edition of this report in 2019 and will continue to do so up to and including the 2023 issue.

GWEC will organise a series of events at WindEnergy Hamburg on investment and business opportunities in key non-European wind markets.

WindEnergy Hamburg and WindEurope, will jointly organise the Global Wind Summit in September 2020, the world’s foremost onshore and offshore wind conference, asthe biggest and most important gathering of the wind industry worldwide. For four days, specialists from the business world, governments, science and other fields will discuss the current challenges and opportunities for wind energy.

