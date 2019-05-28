Wind power in Mexico: New wind farm in Oaxaca

The wind power plant has 132 wind turbines of the highest technology, located in an area of ??approximately 5 thousand 332 hectares distributed in two polygons: Polygon Bii Nissa with 60 wind turbines for 180 MW and Polígono Xtipa Bii with 72 wind turbines for 216 MW. It also has two substations, one in each polygon, which are interconnected to the substation of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) called Ixtepec Power through transmission lines.

This Tuesday will be inaugurated the wind farm of the Eólica del Sur project, considered the largest in Latin America that in its construction process had an investment of one thousand 200 million dollars, in lands of the municipalities of Juchitán and El Espinal, owned by the company Japanese Mitsubishi Corporation. The inauguration will be headed by Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa and the head of the Environment Ministry of the federal government, Rocío Nahle García, with the presence of Eduardo Zenteno Garza Galindo, general director of Eólica del Sur.