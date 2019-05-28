Wind energy in Galicia: Enel GP starts the Paradela wind farm in Lugo

Endesa, through its renewable energies division Enel Green Power Spain (EGPE), has begun the construction of the Paradela wind farm, with a total capacity of 12 megawatts (MW), which is developed in the municipality of Paradela in Lugo. The investment exceeds 15 million euros.

“Endesa is making a major investment effort in renewable energies to lead the energy transition,” said Endesa CEO José Bogas. “At the end of the year, around 900 MW of renewable power will be in operation, which the company was awarded in the auctions of 2017, which demonstrates the commitment of the company so that Spain reaches its objectives in green energy “.

The Paradela wind farm will be operational by the end of 2019, and, when operational, will have the capacity to generate more than 42 GWh per year, which will prevent the annual emission to the atmosphere of approximately 28,000 tons of CO2. It will be equipped with six wind turbines of 2 MW unit power.

EGPE works simultaneously on three projects in Galicia, all of them in the province of Lugo. To the one of Paradela, the parks of Serra das Penas, of 42 megawatts of installed power, and the Reformed of Pena Ventosa, in O Vicedo, of 8 MW are added, the latter with an investment of 57 million euros. In total there will be 62 megawatts and more than 72 million euros of investment, all of them with 2 MW wind turbines.

For the construction of these parks, EGPE employs various innovative tools and techniques, such as construction machines equipped with active safety systems that warn operators to avoid collisions, drones for surveying, intelligent tracking of turbine components, platforms advanced digital and software solutions to remotely monitor and support the activities and the start-up of the plant. These solutions allow a faster, more accurate and reliable data collection in the work activities, which increases the overall quality of the construction and facilitates communication between the teams that are inside and outside the work area.

The construction is based on the “Sustainable Construction Site” model of Enel Green Power, including the installation of photovoltaic solar panels on each site to cover part of their energy needs. In addition, the water saving measures will be carried out through the installation of water tanks and rainwater collection systems; once the construction works are finished, both the photovoltaic panels and the water saving equipment will be donated to the municipalities where the projects are located for public use.

In addition to the advantages of renewable energy and the contribution to employment, Paradela Park has a marked social orientation. In virtue of this, Endesa has given entry to the capital of the company to the City Council of Lugo, which participates with 10%.

Precisely that municipality will benefit from another improvement, which will favor tourism and is linked to the Serra das Penas park. This is the qualification of a hiking route next to the Belesar reservoir, which will start around the Ruxidoira-Loio area and arrive at the Aldosende square, with a length of 16 kilometers parallel to the Miño river.

The three parks under construction in Galicia are part of the 540 MW that EGPE was awarded in the renewable energy auctions organized by the Government in May 2017. In addition to Galicia, the wind farms will be located in Aragón, Andalucía, Castilla y León and Castilla La Mancha. When they enter into operation, the new facilities will generate a total of 1,750 GWh per year. EGPE was also awarded 339 MW of production capacity of solar origin in the third government auction, held in July 2017, in Extremadura and Murcia.

The construction of the wind (540 MW) and solar (339 MW) facilities will involve an investment of more than 800 million euros until 2020. This capacity of 879 MW will allow Endesa’s renewable energy park to increase by 52.4%.

Endesa currently manages more than 6,526 MW of renewable capacity in Spain. Of this figure, 4,710 MW are conventional hydraulic generation. The rest, more than 1,816 MW, are managed through EGPE, and come from wind (1,750 MW), mini-hydro (54 MW) and other renewable energy sources (14 MW).

Enel Green Power, the global renewable energy business line of the Enel Group, to which Endesa belongs, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables throughout the world, with presence in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of about 43 GW in a generation combination that includes wind power, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric.



