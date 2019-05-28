Turkey poised to conclude 1,000 MW wind energy tenders

Turkey is holding its second round of tenders for wind power plants under its Renewable Energy Resource Areas (YEKA) system, the pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Monday.

Bids in the tenders were evaluated on April 18, and the results will be announced on May 30. The four power plants will be located in the provinces of Ayd?n, Mu?la, Bal?kesir and Çanakkale, each with a capacity of 250 megawatts, Daily Sabah said.

Germany’s Enercon and Turkish companies Beyçelik, Enerjisa and Iklim were among the bidders.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said Turkey is becoming a global force in wind power by expanding investments and raising its capacity, the newspaper reported.

A consortium of Siemens and local companies Türkerler and Kalyon won a first YEKA tender for 1,000 MW of wind energy capacity in August last year.

Tenders for renewables have increased since Turkey adopted its system of YEKA green energy policies and projects in 2013.

Turkey ranked seventh among European countries, including Russia and Ukraine, for wind power in 2018, according to a WindEurope report. Germany leads with 59.3 gigawatts of capacity. Turkey has a capacity of 7.4 GW, WindEurope said.