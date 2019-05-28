Evwind, News Menu, Uncategorized, Wind Energy, wind energy

Nordex to install a 198 MW wind farm in the USA

Nordex has received an order from an international project developer in the United States. Starting in the spring of 2020 the company will be installing a wind farm with 63 AW125/3150 wind turbines with a combined rated output of 198 megawatts. The order utilizes some equipment from a “safe harbor” transaction dating back to 2016. The Nordex Group received advance payment for these components and produced them in the same year. Through the 5% Safe Harbor qualification, “Safe harbor” equipment purchased in 2016 can qualify customers’ projects for the 100% Production Tax Credit if placed in service by the end of 2020.

The project is being built in Texas. With a hub height of 87.5 metres, the turbines are being installed on steel towers.