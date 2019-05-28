Kuwait Shagaya 50 MW Parabolic Trough Concentrated Solar Power Project

Developed by KISR, the Shagaya 50 MW Concentrated Solar Power plant is part of Kuwait First Phase of 2GW Shagaya Renewable Park and has been in full operation since February 2019.



The 50 MW CSP project signed EPC contract (USD $385 million) with a consortium consisting of Spanish EPC company TSK and Kuwait’s Kharafi National. As the first commercial CSP plant in Kuwait, the government gives great support, and it means a lot to this country in developing CSP technology and industrialization.

Shagaya 50MW CSP Project Overview:

Storage Capacity: 10 hours, 1200 MWh

EPC Contract Signed Time: Sept.12, 2015

Commercial Operation Day: Feb. 20,2019

Total Cost (MKD): 116.5, LCOE ($c/kWh): 16

Reflector Technology: SKAL-ET (based on Eurothrough collector, developed inPSA by FLAGSOL, SBP and other partners)

EPC: TSK, Kharafi National

Detailed Engineering: Empresarios Agrupados

Owner’s Engineer: Advisian

Pre-feasibility Study: Lahmeyer

Technical Advisorto KISR: Fichtner

Regarding the details of the CSP project, Ayman Al-Qattan, Shagaya Project Manager from KISR will speak more on the upcoming CSP Focus MENA 2019 conference & expo in Dubai during June 26-27, which will be the can’t missing gathering for CSP industry players watching Middle East & North Africa region. And Mr. Oliver Baudson from TSK, the project EPC will also be sharing topics in CSP & PV hybrid experience in projects like Shagay and NOOR Midelt. 28-05-2019|Categories: BREAKING NEWS, NEWS, Sin categoría, Storage, Top News|Tags: Concentrated Solar Power, CSP, Kuwait, Parabolic Trough, Shagaya, TSK