Iberdrola signs a wind energy PPA in the US

Iberdrola, through its subsidiary Avangrid Renewables, has signed a long-term wind power purchase agreement (PPA) with Dairyland Power Cooperative for 52 megawatts (MW) of the Tatanka Ridge wind farm in the county of Deuel, in the State of South Dakota (United States).

According to the companies, this corresponding production of the wind farm represents consumption for some 16,000 households.

Dairyland Power, a cooperative based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, facilitates wholesale power supply for 24 distribution cooperatives and 17 municipal public utilities.

The Tatanka Ridge wind farm will have a total capacity of 154.8 MW. The project will generate wind power from 56 GE wind turbines and its construction is scheduled to begin later this year, to enter into commercial operation by the end of 2020.

In the United States, Iberdrola has a presence in a total of 24 states, also distributing electricity and gas in New York, Maine, Connecticut and Massachusetts, with a portfolio of assets of about 32,000 million dollars (about 28,661 million euros).

Avangrid Renewables owns and operates more than 7,200 MW of capacity, mainly through wind energy, with presence in 22 states of the United States.

As part of its update of the 2018-2022 strategic plan, the group plans investments in the country in renewable energies, such as the Vineyard wind farm project in Massachusetts, whose start-up is scheduled for 2021-2022.