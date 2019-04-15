Siemens Gamesa is on track with the new SG 10.0-193 DD wind turbine for the world’s first zero subsidy offshore wind farm

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) and Vattenfall are collaborating to realize the supply of wind turbines at these offshore wind power plants being developed in Dutch waters. Pending final developments, the new SG 10.0-193 DD turbines could be installed at Vattenfall’s Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 and Hollandse Kust Zuid 3&4 projects. The HKZ 1&2 project is the world’s first zero subsidy offshore wind farm.

Siemens Gamesa is in final negotiations to be awarded the contract for the SG 10.0-193 DD offshore wind turbines for the HKZ 1&2 project. In addition, the company would also be awarded the contract for additional SG 10.0-193 DD turbines at the HKZ 3&4 project if this tender is awarded to Vattenfall, subject to final investment decision.

“We look very much forward to increasing our collaboration and teamwork with Vattenfall through these projects. Vattenfall once again demonstrates their confidence and interest in our products,” says Andreas Nauen, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

In September 2018, Vattenfall received the irrevocable permit for the construction of the first subsidy-free wind power plant: Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2. The first offshore works for this project have already started and must be realized ultimately in 2023. It will generate enough power every year to supply up to 1.5 million average European households with electricity.

“This is a very important development for us,” says Gunnar Groebler, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall. “We are proud to have teamed up with Siemens Gamesa, the company has been a strong and reliable partner in other projects and we’re happy to extend our collaboration to Hollandse Kust Zuid”.

The new SG 10.0-193 DD combines experiences and knowledge from five generations of proven direct drive technology in one 10 MW turbine. The newest generation of the Siemens Gamesa Direct Drive platform simultaneously provides low-risk and high performance. The 193-meter diameter rotor features blades that are 94 meters long – almost the length of a soccer field. Annual energy production is up to 30% greater when compared to its predecessor, the SG 8.0-167 DD.

Siemens Gamesa and Vattenfall have collaborated on several wind power plants including 288 MW DanTysk and 288 MW Sandbank offshore projects in the German North Sea, 110 MW Lillgrund offshore project in the Swedish part of Øresund, and the current 600 MW Danish Kriegers Flak project in Denmark. The joint history of the two companies and the close collaboration in finding new ways to improve LCOE has been instrumental in realizing the first subsidy free windfarms.

Siemens Gamesa has the largest track record in the sector among offshore turbine manufacturers. With a capacity of over 12.5 GW installed and over 3,100 offshore wind turbines in operation globally, the company has established itself as the leader in the offshore market. Siemens Gamesa’s experiences reaches back as far as 1991, when it established the world’s first offshore wind park. Through a strong focus on safety and innovation, Siemens Gamesa constantly strives to reduce the Levelized Cost of Energy from offshore wind power.