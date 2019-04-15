Senvion Holding GmbH Announces Second Consent Solicitation

Senvion Holding GmbH (the “Issuer”), announced today that it is soliciting (the “Solicitation”) consents (the “Consents”) from holders of its outstanding 3.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) to approve amendments (the “Proposed Amendments”) to the indenture relating to the Notes (the “Indenture”) to allow the incurrence by the Group of certain new financing and related liens and amend certain related covenants and Events of Default.

Adoption of the Proposed Amendments requires the Consent of the Holders of at least a majority in aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding under the Indenture (such consent, the “Required Consents”). A Consent may be validly revoked by a Holder at any time on or prior to the Effective Time (as defined below) and will automatically terminate and not be effective if the Required Consents are not obtained on or prior to the Expiration Time (as defined below). Assuming the Issuer receives the Required Consents, each present and future Holder will be bound by the Proposed Amendments once they become operative, whether or not such Holder delivered a Consent. Holders will not be paid a fee in connection with the Solicitation.

The Issuer anticipates that, promptly after receipt of the Required Consents on or prior to the Expiration Time, it will give notice to Deutsche Trustee Company Limited (the “Trustee”) that the Required Consents have been received (such time, the “Effective Time”), and the Issuer and the Trustee will execute a supplemental indenture to the Indenture (the “Supplemental Indenture”) with respect to the Notes at a convenient time as soon as practicable thereafter. Holders should note that the Effective Time may fall prior to the Expiration Time, and, if so, Holders may not be given prior notice of such Effective Time. Holders will not be able to revoke their Consents after the Effective Time.

The consent solicitation will expire at 4:00 p.m., London time, on April 18, 2019 (such date and time, as the Issuer may extend from time to time, the “Expiration Time”).